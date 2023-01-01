2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 4 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9932738

9932738 Stock #: 11806A

11806A VIN: 55SWF4KB7GU136795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11806A

Mileage 101,438 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Chrome bodyside mouldings Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Mechanical 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Collision prevention assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment and seatbelt height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.