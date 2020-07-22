2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

