2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

124,334 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4Matic AWD Navigation/Camera/Leather

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4Matic AWD Navigation/Camera/Leather

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,334KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8244840
  Stock #: 6449
  VIN: WDDSJ4GB6GN379774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6449
  • Mileage 124,334 KM

Vehicle Description

0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Call* 905-290-1319 TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT https://goo.gl/H3RoaU
4Matic - AWD / Navigation Capable through Apply Carplay and Andriod Auto / Dynamic Control Options / Backup Camera / Memory Seats / Heated Seats / Auto start and Stop and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND
DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12
months OAC at $833/month. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package
which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE
HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE

AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.
TAGS: 2016 2014 2015 2018 Mercedes C300 C400 Mercedes C250 CLA Cadillac ATS
Cadillac CTS Audi A4 BMW 320i 328i VW
Passat Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase
only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms
of payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
