2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4Matic AWD Navigation/Camera/Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
- Listing ID: 8244840
- Stock #: 6449
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB6GN379774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,334 KM
Vehicle Description
0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Call* 905-290-1319 TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT https://goo.gl/H3RoaU
4Matic - AWD / Navigation Capable through Apply Carplay and Andriod Auto / Dynamic Control Options / Backup Camera / Memory Seats / Heated Seats / Auto start and Stop and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND
DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12
months OAC at $833/month. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package
which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE
HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE
AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.
TAGS: 2016 2014 2015 2018 Mercedes C300 C400 Mercedes C250 CLA Cadillac ATS
Cadillac CTS Audi A4 BMW 320i 328i VW
Passat Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase
only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms
of payment.
Vehicle Features
