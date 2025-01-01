$22,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC
Location
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,700KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB9GN332638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jupiter Red (589)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3137
- Mileage 117,700 KM
Vehicle Description
http://www.mac.ca/used/MercedesBenz-CLA250-2016-id12568228.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
4MATIC all wheel drive
Additional Features
Moon Roof
Connectivity
administration Fee and Omvic fee
price includes Ontario On drive safety certificate
for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.
The desirable Jupiter Red
Telematic system
blue Tooth and USB
this vehicle was involved in accident and repaired
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Centre
2010 Ford F-150 Cabine Super 2RM 145 po XLT 177,500 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 5.5L V8 142,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL 450 SLSpeedster - Convertible 115,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Mississauga Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-823-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Mississauga Auto Centre
905-823-5535
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250