http://www.mac.ca/used/MercedesBenz-CLA250-2016-id12568228.html

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

117,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

12768989

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Location

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,700KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB9GN332638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jupiter Red (589)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3137
  • Mileage 117,700 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.mac.ca/used/MercedesBenz-CLA250-2016-id12568228.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

4MATIC all wheel drive

Additional Features

Moon Roof
Connectivity
administration Fee and Omvic fee
price includes Ontario On drive safety certificate
for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.
The desirable Jupiter Red
Telematic system
blue Tooth and USB
this vehicle was involved in accident and repaired

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250