2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # ME1656
- Mileage 137,300 KM
Vehicle Description
M&L Autos proudly presents this exquisite 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-400 Coupe, a perfect blend of sophistication, power, and cutting-edge technology. With its sleek coupe design, refined interior, and potent turbocharged engine, this E-400 delivers an exhilarating driving experience wrapped in timeless Mercedes-Benz luxury.Key Features:
✔ Powerful Turbocharged V6 – 3.0L Biturbo V6 engine producing 329 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 7-speed automatic transmission for effortless acceleration.
✔ Luxury Interior – Premium leather upholstery, heated & ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting for a first-class cabin experience.
✔ Advanced Technology – COMAND infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon® premium audio, and a rearview camera.
✔ Striking Exterior – Sleek coupe styling, LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, and elegant alloy wheels.
✔ Strong Safety – Adaptive braking, Attention Assist®, blind-spot monitoring, and multiple airbags for confidence on the road.
Low mileage & well-maintained
Clean title, no accidents
Premium package options
Immaculate condition inside and out
This 2016 E-400 Coupe offers the perfect balance of performance and luxury, making it an exceptional choice for discerning drivers. Don’t miss this opportunity—contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive!
📞 Call Now: 905-439-7689
📍 Visit Us: 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 Online: www.mlautos.ca
