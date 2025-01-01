2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>2016 Mercedes-Benz E-400 Coupe – Luxury, Performance, and Style</span></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>M&L Autos</span> proudly presents this exquisite <span style=font-weight: 600;>2016 Mercedes-Benz E-400 Coupe</span>, a perfect blend of sophistication, power, and cutting-edge technology. With its sleek coupe design, refined interior, and potent turbocharged engine, this E-400 delivers an exhilarating driving experience wrapped in timeless Mercedes-Benz luxury.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Key Features:</span></h4><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Powerful Turbocharged V6</span> – 3.0L Biturbo V6 engine producing <span style=font-weight: 600;>329 HP</span> and <span style=font-weight: 600;>354 lb-ft of torque</span>, paired with a smooth <span style=font-weight: 600;>7-speed automatic transmission</span> for effortless acceleration.<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Luxury Interior</span> – Premium leather upholstery, heated & ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting for a first-class cabin experience.<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Advanced Technology</span> – COMAND infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon® premium audio, and a rearview camera.<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Striking Exterior</span> – Sleek coupe styling, LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, and elegant alloy wheels.<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Strong Safety</span> – Adaptive braking, Attention Assist®, blind-spot monitoring, and multiple airbags for confidence on the road.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Additional Highlights:</span></h4><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Low mileage & well-maintained</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Clean title, no accidents</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Premium package options</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Immaculate condition inside and out</p></li></ul><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>This <span style=font-weight: 600;>2016 E-400 Coupe</span> offers the perfect balance of performance and luxury, making it an exceptional choice for discerning drivers. Don’t miss this opportunity—contact <span style=font-weight: 600;>M&L Autos</span> today to schedule a test drive!</p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>📞 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Call Now:</span> 905-439-7689<br />📍 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Visit Us:</span> 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br />🌐 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Online:</span> www.mlautos.ca</p><p> </p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

137,300 KM

Details Description Features

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2DR CPE E 400 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
12603925

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2DR CPE E 400 4MATIC

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1749076595052
  2. 1749076595564
  3. 1749076596055
  4. 1749076596479
  5. 1749076596912
  6. 1749076597338
  7. 1749076597753
  8. 1749076598203
  9. 1749076598632
  10. 1749076599088
  11. 1749076599506
  12. 1749076599935
  13. 1749076600375
  14. 1749076600816
  15. 1749076601244
  16. 1749076601667
  17. 1749076602111
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDKJ6HB3GF347656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # ME1656
  • Mileage 137,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-400 Coupe – Luxury, Performance, and Style

M&L Autos proudly presents this exquisite 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-400 Coupe, a perfect blend of sophistication, power, and cutting-edge technology. With its sleek coupe design, refined interior, and potent turbocharged engine, this E-400 delivers an exhilarating driving experience wrapped in timeless Mercedes-Benz luxury.

Key Features:

✔ Powerful Turbocharged V6 – 3.0L Biturbo V6 engine producing 329 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 7-speed automatic transmission for effortless acceleration.
✔ Luxury Interior – Premium leather upholstery, heated & ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting for a first-class cabin experience.
✔ Advanced Technology – COMAND infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon® premium audio, and a rearview camera.
✔ Striking Exterior – Sleek coupe styling, LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, and elegant alloy wheels.
✔ Strong Safety – Adaptive braking, Attention Assist®, blind-spot monitoring, and multiple airbags for confidence on the road.

Additional Highlights:

  • Low mileage & well-maintained

  • Clean title, no accidents

  • Premium package options

  • Immaculate condition inside and out

This 2016 E-400 Coupe offers the perfect balance of performance and luxury, making it an exceptional choice for discerning drivers. Don’t miss this opportunity—contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive!

📞 Call Now: 905-439-7689
📍 Visit Us: 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 Online: www.mlautos.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AUTO AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AUTO AWD 157,000 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg 180,100 KM $14,838 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe 180,400 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class