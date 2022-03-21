$37,396+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,396
- Listing ID: 8928805
- Stock #: 12479A
- VIN: WDDKJ6HB6GF348557
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 47,943 KM
E400 COUPE SPORT PKG, AWD, 3.0L Bi-Turbo / 329h.p, AUTO W/PADDLE SHIFT, NAVIAGTION, 360 CAMERAS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, 18"" AMG WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, HARMAN KARDON SOUND, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, F+R PARK ASSIST,FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, 3M FILM PROTECTION, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KM'S, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
