2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,396 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 9 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8928805

8928805 Stock #: 12479A

12479A VIN: WDDKJ6HB6GF348557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 47,943 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.