Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> 2016 MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 is a high-performance variant of the iconic G-Class, blending rugged off-road capabilities with luxurious features and a powerful engine. It comes with 5.5-liter V8 biturbo engine producing 536 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission. It has Premium Nappa leather upholstery with AMG badges. Heated Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, Blind Spot Assist, rearview camera, Three fully locking differentials (front, center, and rear), Off-road low-range gear reduction, AMG-tuned suspension for a balance of on-road performance and off-road capability. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

83,334 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 11815385
  2. 11815385
  3. 11815385
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,334KM
VIN WDCYC7DFXGX249791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 249791
  • Mileage 83,334 KM

Vehicle Description


2016 MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG

Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 is a high-performance variant of the iconic G-Class, blending rugged off-road capabilities with luxurious features and a powerful engine. It comes with 5.5-liter V8 biturbo engine producing 536 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission. It has Premium Nappa leather upholstery with AMG badges. Heated Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, Blind Spot Assist, rearview camera, Three fully locking differentials (front, center, and rear), Off-road low-range gear reduction, AMG-tuned suspension for a balance of on-road performance and off-road capability.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2021 Honda Accord Sedan Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 217,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE 68,299 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 49,408 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class