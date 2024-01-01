$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
83,334KM
VIN WDCYC7DFXGX249791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 249791
- Mileage 83,334 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG
Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 is a high-performance variant of the iconic G-Class, blending rugged off-road capabilities with luxurious features and a powerful engine. It comes with 5.5-liter V8 biturbo engine producing 536 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission. It has Premium Nappa leather upholstery with AMG badges. Heated Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, Blind Spot Assist, rearview camera, Three fully locking differentials (front, center, and rear), Off-road low-range gear reduction, AMG-tuned suspension for a balance of on-road performance and off-road capability.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email B Town Auto Sales
