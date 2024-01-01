$11,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC AMG Carplay Push Button Start Blind Spot
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC AMG Carplay Push Button Start Blind Spot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,614KM
VIN WDCTG4GB0GJ257763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15559A
- Mileage 184,614 KM
Vehicle Description
This baby Benz boasts an upscale blend of hatchback and crossover traits, also offering good performance and a wide range of features and options, says Edmunds.com of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA is for sale today in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
No matter which trim level you choose, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA provides sporty handling and captivating performance while offering numerous safety features. The compact size of the crossover makes it ideal for everyday commuting while advanced technology keeps you comfortable and entertained for longer journeys. This SUV has 184,614 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
56 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection
GVWR: 1,990 kgs (4,387 lbs)
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
485.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA