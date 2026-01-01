2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Menu
<p>2016 Mercedes Benz GLC 300  4matic </p><p><p><span>Drive home in the car youve been waiting for with<span> </span></span><strong>$0 Down On Approved Credit</strong><span><span> </span>(OAC)</span><span>! At our dealership, we make it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of a reliable, stylish vehicle without the big upfront cost. Whether youre upgrading, buying your first car, or treating yourself to something new, were here to help you get approved and rolling today. Dont waityour next ride is ready when you are!</span></p></p><section><div><div><div><div><div>FEATURES - COMPACT LUXURY SUV - 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE - . 7.0- INCH SCREEN DISPLAY - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS  - KEYLESS GO - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM - BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE BRAKE - DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED SEATS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.<br><br></div></div></div></div></div></section><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1769125228902_8623466629475595 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br><p><br></p> <p>BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  </p><p> <br></p><p>WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1686168059819_6514763025256252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> </p><p><br></p><p>Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.</p><p> <br></p><p>All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  </p><p> <br></p><p>-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  </p><p><br></p><p>#TeamVault #FamilyCars #SportsCars #Honda #Toyota #Hyundai #Nissan #BMW #Mercedes #Volkswagen #Porsche #Acura #Mississauga #Toronto #Showroom</p><p><br></p><p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!</p><p>   <br></p><p>We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association</p><p>.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION   </p><p>www.vaultmotors.ca </p><p><br></p><p>1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3  </p><p> <br></p><p> Telephone 905-281-3030 </p><p><br></p><p>Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM</p><p> Sunday Appointment</p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

89,981 KM

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLC 300 CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS

13501730

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLC 300 CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS

Vault Motors

1650 Dundas St E, Unit 10-4, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z3

905-281-3030

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,981KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,981 KM

2016 Mercedes Benz GLC 300  4matic 

Drive home in the car youve been waiting for with $0 Down On Approved Credit (OAC)! At our dealership, we make it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of a reliable, stylish vehicle without the big upfront cost. Whether youre upgrading, buying your first car, or treating yourself to something new, were here to help you get approved and rolling today. Dont waityour next ride is ready when you are!

FEATURES - COMPACT LUXURY SUV - 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE - . 7.0- INCH SCREEN DISPLAY - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS  - KEYLESS GO - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM - BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE BRAKE - DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED SEATS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.



BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  


WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. 


Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.


All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  


#TeamVault #FamilyCars #SportsCars #Honda #Toyota #Hyundai #Nissan #BMW #Mercedes #Volkswagen #Porsche #Acura #Mississauga #Toronto #Showroom


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

 

We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association

.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION  

www.vaultmotors.ca


1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3 

 

Telephone 905-281-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM

Sunday Appointment

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision prevention assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
2 Skid Plates
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
400 kgs (5
291 lbs)
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

1650 Dundas St E, Unit 10-4, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z3
905-281-3030

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vault Motors

905-281-3030

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class