$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLC 300 CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Vault Motors
1650 Dundas St E, Unit 10-4, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z3
905-281-3030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,981 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 4matic
Drive home in the car youve been waiting for with $0 Down On Approved Credit (OAC)! At our dealership, we make it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of a reliable, stylish vehicle without the big upfront cost. Whether youre upgrading, buying your first car, or treating yourself to something new, were here to help you get approved and rolling today. Dont waityour next ride is ready when you are!FEATURES - COMPACT LUXURY SUV - 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE - . 7.0- INCH SCREEN DISPLAY - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - KEYLESS GO - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM - BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE BRAKE - DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED SEATS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
