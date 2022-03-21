Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

156,205 KM

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144"

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144"

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

156,205KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8673635
  • Stock #: 2168
  • VIN: WD3BE7DD8GP267317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 156,205 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

