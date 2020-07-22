Menu
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

62,453 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Signature Cars

905-577-3333

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

4dr HB**TR**

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

4dr HB**TR**

Location

Signature Cars

1161 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2C5

905-577-3333

  • Listing ID: 5373011
  • Stock #: SC0746
  • VIN: WMWLN5C58G2B27936

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,453KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0746
  • Mileage 62,453 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $499, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of Signature Cars vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition.

FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

Signature Cars is a trusted family owned and operated business.

We pride ourselves on having 5 Star GOOGLE rating.

COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!!

CONTACT* For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-577-3333 or www.signcars.ca or visit us at 1161 Dundas St. E. Mississauga, ON L4Y 2C5.

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

