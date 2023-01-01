$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
106,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9457165
- Stock #: 604537AP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 106,283 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4