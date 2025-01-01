$14,950+ tax & licensing
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,875 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Nissan Altima SL – Fully Loaded, Low Mileage, Great Condition!
📍 Location: Mississauga Auto Group
📍 Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Contact: 905.808.1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
🚗 Vehicle Details:
- Model: 2016 Nissan Altima SL
- Mileage: Only 83,000 kms
- Features: Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats
- Condition: Great Condition and Safety Certified
- Price: $14,950 + tax & licensing fees
🔑 Extras:
- Financing Options: Flexible financing plans available!
- Warranty: Drive worry-free with available warranty options.
This 2016 Nissan Altima SL combines style, comfort, and performance. With low mileage, luxurious features, and a competitive price, it’s the perfect sedan for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
💼 Buy with Confidence:
We are an OMVIC-approved dealer, committed to providing high-quality vehicles and excellent customer service.
🚗 Visit Us Today:
Come see this vehicle in person or call us for more details.
Mississauga Auto Group
📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 905.808.1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com
CARFAX HISTORY REPORT LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jp%2F1jUPAD0FthaVMMeX019ahiulSG8Ou#
