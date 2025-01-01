Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>For Sale: 2016 Nissan Altima SL – Fully Loaded, Low Mileage, Great Condition!</strong></p><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br />📍 <strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br />📞 <strong>Contact:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noopener>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p>🚗 <strong>Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Model:</strong> 2016 Nissan Altima SL</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> Only 83,000 kms</li><li><strong>Features:</strong> Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats</li><li><strong>Condition:</strong> Great Condition and Safety Certified</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> $14,950 + tax & licensing fees</li></ul><p>🔑 <strong>Extras:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Financing Options:</strong> Flexible financing plans available!</li><li><strong>Warranty:</strong> Drive worry-free with available warranty options.</li></ul><p>This 2016 Nissan Altima SL combines style, comfort, and performance. With low mileage, luxurious features, and a competitive price, it’s the perfect sedan for your daily commute or weekend adventures.</p><p>💼 <strong>Buy with Confidence:</strong><br />We are an OMVIC-approved dealer, committed to providing high-quality vehicles and excellent customer service.</p><p>🚗 <strong>Visit Us Today:</strong><br />Come see this vehicle in person or call us for more details.</p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br />📍 <strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario</strong><br />📞 <strong>905.808.1198</strong><br />🌐 <strong><a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noopener>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></strong></p><p> </p><p>CARFAX HISTORY REPORT LINK : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jp%2F1jUPAD0FthaVMMeX019ahiulSG8Ou target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jp%2F1jUPAD0FthaVMMeX019ahiulSG8Ou#</a></p>

2016 Nissan Altima

83,875 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Altima

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12113165

2016 Nissan Altima

SL

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1737504940
  2. 1737504939
  3. 1737504938
  4. 1737504930
  5. 1737504939
  6. 1737504939
  7. 1737504916
  8. 1737504940
  9. 1737504940
  10. 1737504929
  11. 1737504919
  12. 1737504932
  13. 1737504910
  14. 1737504938
  15. 1737504937
  16. 1737504935
  17. 1737504939
  18. 1737504936
  19. 1737504927
  20. 1737504935
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP4GN349030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,875 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2016 Nissan Altima SL – Fully Loaded, Low Mileage, Great Condition!

📍 Location: Mississauga Auto Group
📍 Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Contact: 905.808.1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

🚗 Vehicle Details:

  • Model: 2016 Nissan Altima SL
  • Mileage: Only 83,000 kms
  • Features: Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats
  • Condition: Great Condition and Safety Certified
  • Price: $14,950 + tax & licensing fees

🔑 Extras:

  • Financing Options: Flexible financing plans available!
  • Warranty: Drive worry-free with available warranty options.

This 2016 Nissan Altima SL combines style, comfort, and performance. With low mileage, luxurious features, and a competitive price, it’s the perfect sedan for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

💼 Buy with Confidence:
We are an OMVIC-approved dealer, committed to providing high-quality vehicles and excellent customer service.

🚗 Visit Us Today:
Come see this vehicle in person or call us for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group
📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 905.808.1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com

 

CARFAX HISTORY REPORT LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jp%2F1jUPAD0FthaVMMeX019ahiulSG8Ou#

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 197,568 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V EXL AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Honda CR-V EXL AWD 201,381 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL AWD 159,751 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Altima