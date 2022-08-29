Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

124,002 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

SV Sunroof/Camera/Alloys

2016 Nissan Altima

SV Sunroof/Camera/Alloys

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

124,002KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9215014
  Stock #: 6718
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP2GN319365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6718
  • Mileage 124,002 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE*  Automatic SV, Sunroof, Backup Camera,
Alloys, Heated seats, Bluetooth, All Power, Cruise, Keyless
Entry, Push Start and More, CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving
the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments
for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months
are on approved credit. We also offer our optional amazing certification package
which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2014 2018 2015
2017 Nissan Sentra SL SR Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Toyota Yaris, Nissan Altima Versa Micra
Honda Civic HYUNDAI ELANTRA SONATA KIA SOUL Driven as a Previous Police Vehicle, Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Text: 289-203-9541
