2016 Nissan Juke
NISMO 360CAM Navigation Rockford Fosgate
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
195,259KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9844067
- Stock #: 12021A
- VIN: JN8AF5MV4GT654633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 195,259 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Body-Coloured Door Panel Insert, Body-Coloured/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L I4 DOHC -inc: Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) Turbo
Final Drive Ratio: 5.798
GVWR: 1,890 kgs (4,166 lbs.)
45 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
