2016 Nissan NV200

51,637 KM

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Nissan NV200

2016 Nissan NV200

Cargo Van/Ready to Work/Bluetooth Low KM

2016 Nissan NV200

Cargo Van/Ready to Work/Bluetooth Low KM

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

51,637KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8050363
  Stock #: 6406
  VIN: 3N6CM0KN2GK692727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,637 KM

Vehicle Description

*888-856-3052* Very Low KM, Ready for Work*  4 Cylinder, Automatic, Cargo Van, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, All Power, A/C and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing only.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2015 2014 2013 Work Van, Cargo Van Dodge RAM C/V Ford Transit Sprinter Van . Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more detail. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

