2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 667985
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Pathfinder SV offers the perfect balance of family comfort, practicality, and performance. With seating for seven, modern tech, and proven reliability, it’s an SUV ready for every adventure.
Key Features & Options
3.5L V6 engine with smooth power delivery
Xtronic CVT Automatic Transmission
Intelligent 4x4 system for confident all-weather driving
7-passenger seating with 3rd-row access
SV trim with upgraded comfort and convenience features
Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Rearview camera for easy parking and safety
Bluetooth connectivity & USB port for hands-free use
AM/FM/CD audio with 6 speakers
Push-button start & remote keyless entry
Alloy wheels & roof rails for added utility
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
B Town Auto Sales
