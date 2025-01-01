Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2 data-start=133 data-end=217>2016 Nissan Pathfinder SV – Versatile 7-Passenger SUV with Comfort & Capability</h2> <p data-start=219 data-end=490>This <strong data-start=294 data-end=311>Pathfinder SV</strong> offers the perfect balance of family comfort, practicality, and performance. With seating for seven, modern tech, and proven reliability, it’s an SUV ready for every adventure. <h3 data-start=492 data-end=520>Key Features & Options</h3> <ul data-start=521 data-end=1110> <li data-start=521 data-end=570> <p data-start=523 data-end=570><strong data-start=523 data-end=541>3.5L V6 engine</strong> with smooth power delivery </li> <li data-start=571 data-end=613> <p data-start=573 data-end=613><strong data-start=573 data-end=611>Xtronic CVT Automatic Transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=614 data-end=678> <p data-start=616 data-end=678><strong data-start=616 data-end=642>Intelligent 4x4 system</strong> for confident all-weather driving </li> <li data-start=679 data-end=726> <p data-start=681 data-end=726><strong data-start=681 data-end=704>7-passenger seating</strong> with 3rd-row access </li> <li data-start=727 data-end=789> <p data-start=729 data-end=789><strong data-start=729 data-end=740>SV trim</strong> with upgraded comfort and convenience features </li> <li data-start=790 data-end=857> <p data-start=792 data-end=857><strong data-start=792 data-end=830>Tri-zone automatic climate control</strong> for personalized comfort </li> <li data-start=858 data-end=909> <p data-start=860 data-end=909><strong data-start=860 data-end=879>Rearview camera</strong> for easy parking and safety </li> <li data-start=910 data-end=970> <p data-start=912 data-end=970><strong data-start=912 data-end=949>Bluetooth connectivity & USB port</strong> for hands-free use </li> <li data-start=971 data-end=1009> <p data-start=973 data-end=1009><strong data-start=973 data-end=1007>AM/FM/CD audio with 6 speakers</strong> </li> <li data-start=1010 data-end=1058> <p data-start=1012 data-end=1058><strong data-start=1012 data-end=1056>Push-button start & remote keyless entry</strong> </li> <li data-start=1059 data-end=1110> <p data-start=1061 data-end=1110><strong data-start=1061 data-end=1090>Alloy wheels & roof rails</strong> for added utility </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. <strong>Special financing price:$ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price:$*</strong> HST and Licensing will be extra. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12957866

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12957866
  2. 12957866
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,000KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM6GC667985

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 667985
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Pathfinder SV – Versatile 7-Passenger SUV with Comfort & Capability

This Pathfinder SV offers the perfect balance of family comfort, practicality, and performance. With seating for seven, modern tech, and proven reliability, it’s an SUV ready for every adventure.

Key Features & Options



  • 3.5L V6 engine with smooth power delivery



  • Xtronic CVT Automatic Transmission



  • Intelligent 4x4 system for confident all-weather driving



  • 7-passenger seating with 3rd-row access



  • SV trim with upgraded comfort and convenience features



  • Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort



  • Rearview camera for easy parking and safety



  • Bluetooth connectivity & USB port for hands-free use



  • AM/FM/CD audio with 6 speakers



  • Push-button start & remote keyless entry



  • Alloy wheels & roof rails for added utility





BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*

HST and Licensing will be extra.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.

$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

ABS Brakes
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 90 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 62,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 LOW RF CARGO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 LOW RF CARGO 72,559 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2016 Nissan Pathfinder