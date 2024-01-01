$9,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL No Accident 360CAM Panoramic Roof Navigation Blind Spot
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL No Accident 360CAM Panoramic Roof Navigation Blind Spot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,741KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV9GC736047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15312A
- Mileage 202,741 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 202,111 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 202,111 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Audi A5 Coupe No Accident Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot 40,325 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q7 Technik S-Line HUD 360CAM B&O Navigation Panoramic Roof 33,305 KM $66,995 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV Premium No Accident Leather 360CAM Panoramic Roof Remote Start 41,547 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2016 Nissan Rogue