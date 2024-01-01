Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S, now available at M&L Autos! This sleek black beauty features a spacious interior with black leather upholstery and a user-friendly dashboard. With its 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this Rogue delivers a smooth and efficient ride. Its perfect for city commutes, weekend adventures, or hauling the family around.</p><p>This well-maintained, One owner Rogue has only 145,820 km on the odometer and comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera and a comprehensive safety package that includes anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features this Rogue has to offer:</p><ul><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence thanks to the included rearview camera, which provides a clear view of whats behind you.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth technology, allowing you to make hands-free calls and stream your favourite music.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your Rogue without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Take advantage of the power windows, power locks, and power mirrors for added comfort and convenience.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> The Rogue is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, keeping you and your passengers safe on the road.</li></ul><p> </p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

145,820 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Location

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

  1. 1731280511
  2. 1731280511
  3. 1731280511
  4. 1731280511
  5. 1731280511
  6. 1731280511
  7. 1731280511
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,820KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT5GC763065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S, now available at M&L Autos! This sleek black beauty features a spacious interior with black leather upholstery and a user-friendly dashboard. With its 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this Rogue delivers a smooth and efficient ride. It's perfect for city commutes, weekend adventures, or hauling the family around.

This well-maintained, One owner Rogue has only 145,820 km on the odometer and comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera and a comprehensive safety package that includes anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are 5 of the most exciting features this Rogue has to offer:

  • Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence thanks to the included rearview camera, which provides a clear view of what's behind you.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth technology, allowing you to make hands-free calls and stream your favourite music.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your Rogue without fumbling for your keys.
  • Power Features: Take advantage of the power windows, power locks, and power mirrors for added comfort and convenience.
  • Safety First: The Rogue is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, keeping you and your passengers safe on the road.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX-SR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX-SR 192,249 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Nissan Titan 4x4 Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan Titan 4x4 Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition 96,800 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 165,350 KM SOLD

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue