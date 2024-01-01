$8,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
FWD 4dr S
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S, now available at M&L Autos! This sleek black beauty features a spacious interior with black leather upholstery and a user-friendly dashboard. With its 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this Rogue delivers a smooth and efficient ride. It's perfect for city commutes, weekend adventures, or hauling the family around.
This well-maintained, One owner Rogue has only 145,820 km on the odometer and comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera and a comprehensive safety package that includes anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features this Rogue has to offer:
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence thanks to the included rearview camera, which provides a clear view of what's behind you.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth technology, allowing you to make hands-free calls and stream your favourite music.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your Rogue without fumbling for your keys.
- Power Features: Take advantage of the power windows, power locks, and power mirrors for added comfort and convenience.
- Safety First: The Rogue is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, keeping you and your passengers safe on the road.
Vehicle Features
M&L Autos
