<pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;><br>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣<br></span>John Taraboulsi<br>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5<br>Mississauga, ON<br>Komfort Motors<br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>*145,000KM*</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>$13,889+HST/LICENSING</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>2016 NISSAN ROGUE AWD SV<br><br></span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Front & Rear Brakes</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Front & Rear Tires</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Cabin Filter</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Engine Air Filter</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️6 Month Extended Warranty<br></span></pre> <p> </p> <pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Included with optional certification for +$999+hst<br><br></span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Optional Add-Ons:</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst </span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:</span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”</span></pre>

2016 Nissan Rogue

145,000 KM

$13,889

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

12019963

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$13,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1GC837986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,889

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2016 Nissan Rogue