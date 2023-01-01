Menu
<p>Experience the seamless blend of efficiency and comfort with the 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback. Designed with innovative compact engineering in mind, its hard to shift your gaze from its streamlined, body shape with precision-crafted details and LED lights.</p> <p>The Versa proudly adorns a Black exterior, beautifully paired with a Charcoal cloth interior, effectively showcasing its set of 15-inch wheels. Nestled under the hood, youll find a resilient 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine coupled with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).</p> <p>As you settle into the interior that was designed with both space and comfort in mind, every surface you touch exudes quality. This Versa Note SV comes loaded with a range of features such as a keyless entry & start system, power windows and door locks, Bluetooth Hands-Free phone system, a six (6) speaker audio system, AM/FM/CD audio system with 5.0 color display, USB Connection Port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, and much more.</p> <p>Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2016 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchbackwill bring!<br /> <br /> <br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p>

2016 Nissan Versa

29,745 KM

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9272
  • Mileage 29,745 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

