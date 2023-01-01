$15,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa
Note 1.6 SV BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL
2016 Nissan Versa
Note 1.6 SV BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9272
- Mileage 29,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the seamless blend of efficiency and comfort with the 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback. Designed with innovative compact engineering in mind, it's hard to shift your gaze from its streamlined, body shape with precision-crafted details and LED lights.
The Versa proudly adorns a Black exterior, beautifully paired with a Charcoal cloth interior, effectively showcasing its set of 15-inch wheels. Nestled under the hood, you'll find a resilient 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine coupled with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
As you settle into the interior that was designed with both space and comfort in mind, every surface you touch exudes quality. This Versa Note SV comes loaded with a range of features such as a keyless entry & start system, power windows and door locks, Bluetooth Hands-Free phone system, a six (6) speaker audio system, AM/FM/CD audio system with 5.0" color display, USB Connection Port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, and much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2016 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchbackwill bring!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
Call Dealer
877-879-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091