2016 Nissan Versa

+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
+ taxes & licensing
0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Call* 905-290-1319 TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT
https://goo.gl/H3RoaU SV TRIM / Backup Camera / All Power Options / Bluetooth /
Cruise / All Power and More, One Owner Direct from Nissan Canada
*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as @5.99% OAC price/payment
plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and
surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a
UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history
report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months
interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to
84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12 months
OAC at $833/month. We also offer our optional amazing certification
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed
inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high
speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS
PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT
CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE
FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE
DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT
DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2014 2015 2018 Toyota Yaris Corolla Honda Civic Mazda
Mazda3 Cruze Jetta VW Golf .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7