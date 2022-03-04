Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Cayenne

93,615 KM

Details Description Features

$46,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,870

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

w/ Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Cayenne

w/ Tip

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$46,870

+ taxes & licensing

93,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8587478
  • Stock #: A01274
  • VIN: WP1AA2A21GLA01274

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System w/ PJF or PJN, Reversing Camera including Park Assist (Front and Rear) w/PJF, Seat Ventilation (Front) w/ PJF or PJN, Lane Change Assist (LCA) w/ PJF, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package w/ PJF or PJN, BOSE Surround Sound System w/ PJA or PJU, Permanent All-Wheel Drive, Porsche Intelligent Performance. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2013 Honda Civic Sed...
 74,250 KM
$16,979 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 18,930 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Typ...
 53,000 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory