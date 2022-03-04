$46,870+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-860-5663
2016 Porsche Cayenne
w/ Tip
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$46,870
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8587478
- Stock #: A01274
- VIN: WP1AA2A21GLA01274
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 93,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System w/ PJF or PJN, Reversing Camera including Park Assist (Front and Rear) w/PJF, Seat Ventilation (Front) w/ PJF or PJN, Lane Change Assist (LCA) w/ PJF, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package w/ PJF or PJN, BOSE Surround Sound System w/ PJA or PJU, Permanent All-Wheel Drive, Porsche Intelligent Performance. Safety Checked
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.