$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Porsche Macan
S Bose Panoramic Roof Heated Seats
2016 Porsche Macan
S Bose Panoramic Roof Heated Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
198,096KM
Used
VIN WP1AB2A54GLB45084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13724A
- Mileage 198,096 KM
Vehicle Description
With performance worthy of the Porsche name and enough seating for five, the 2016 Macan isn't just an excellent luxury crossover. It's one of our favorites, says Edmunds.com. This 2016 Porsche Macan is for sale today in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The 2016 Porsche Macan is fun to drive while providing comfort and quiet for you and your passengers. This compact SUV also allows you to personalize it with numerous customization options. Be engaged at all times with a model that is exciting and practical. This wagon has 198,096 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Macan's trim level is S. Elegance defines the 2016 Porsche Macan S with a Piano Black instrument panel and trim contrasting the leather upholstery with Alcantara seat centres. Relax in the eight-way heated power front seats with memory settings. Additional features for this trim include dual-zone climate control, power windows and doors, cruise control, CDR Plus audio system with eight speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and more.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
235w Regular Amplifier
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
4.13 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.0L Twin Turbo V6
Full-Time All-Wheel
685.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2016 Porsche Macan