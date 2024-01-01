$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST
2016 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
131,862KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7FG0GS284617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,862 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA | TAN LEATHER | SKYTOP | ADV SAFETY | 4X4 53,453 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST 275,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV | PANOROOF | TECH | NAV | JUST TRADED | AWD 46,070 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2016 RAM 1500