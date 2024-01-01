Menu
<div><span>1500 ECO DIESEL CREW CAB 4WD | 27 UP TO DATE SERVICE RECORDS | </span>Tow Package | Remote Entry | Remote Start | Touchscreen | Power Windows | Power Locks | 4WD LOCK/ 2WD Mode | Steering Controls | Bluetooth Audio | Air Condition and more</div><br /><div><span>0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!</span></div><br /><div><span>BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY</span></div><br /><div><span>*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We </span>also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, <span>30 days dealer warranty</span> and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!</div><br /><div><span>*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. P</span><span>lease call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.</span><span></span></div><br /><div><span>Please visit </span><a href=http://www.autotechemporium.com/ target=_blank>www.autotechemporium.com</a><span> to</span> <span>check following vehicles and up to date inventory.</span></div><br /><div><span>2014 2015 2018 2019 Ram 1500 2500 Ford F-150 F-250 Maverick Ranger Lightning Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2500 GMC Sierra 1500 2500 Toyota Tacoma Tundra Honda Ridgeline Nissan Frontier Titan </span></div>

2016 RAM 1500

207,240 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
11981637

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Used
207,240KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 207,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Text: 289-203-9541
