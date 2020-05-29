Menu
$19,511

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

2016 RAM ProMaster

2016 RAM ProMaster

Cargo Van

2016 RAM ProMaster

Cargo Van

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

$19,511

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,190KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5170724
  • Stock #: RU069
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG1GE128748
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
3

This is a great vehicle for anyone. The fuel efficiency makes it great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • 220 Amp Alternator
  • 16" wheel covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Front & rear mud flaps
  • LOWER SIDE WALL PANELING
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 6-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
  • LEFT SLIDING DOOR WITHOUT GLASS
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • DOUBLE PASSENGER'S SEAT
  • Cargo Partition with Sliding Window
  • BLACK MANUAL FOLDING 96" EXTERIOR MIRRORS -inc: 96" Extended Exterior Mirror
  • WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" (STD)
  • GREY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • MOPAR SPRAY-ON FLOOR LINER
  • REAR HINGED DOORS WITH FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
  • UPPER & LOWER SIDE WALL PANELING -inc: Lower Side Wall Paneling
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/CD -inc: 5" Touchscreen Media Hub (USB AUX) Media Input Hub Continental Radio Manufacturer Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls GPS Antenna Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

