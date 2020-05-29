2016 RAM ProMaster

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Third Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

220 Amp Alternator

16" wheel covers

Conventional Spare Tire

Front & rear mud flaps

LOWER SIDE WALL PANELING

BRIGHT WHITE

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

6-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

LEFT SLIDING DOOR WITHOUT GLASS

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

DOUBLE PASSENGER'S SEAT

Cargo Partition with Sliding Window

BLACK MANUAL FOLDING 96" EXTERIOR MIRRORS -inc: 96" Extended Exterior Mirror

WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" (STD)

GREY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

MOPAR SPRAY-ON FLOOR LINER

REAR HINGED DOORS WITH FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass

UPPER & LOWER SIDE WALL PANELING -inc: Lower Side Wall Paneling

RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/CD -inc: 5" Touchscreen Media Hub (USB AUX) Media Input Hub Continental Radio Manufacturer Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls GPS Antenna Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.