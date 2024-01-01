Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, PROMASTER CITY ST, REAR CAMERA ,DIVIDER, SHELVES, LADDER RACKS</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2016 RAM ProMaster City

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 RAM ProMaster City

CERTIFIED,ST,SHELVES,LADDER RACKS,REAR CAMERA,DIVI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM ProMaster City

CERTIFIED,ST,SHELVES,LADDER RACKS,REAR CAMERA,DIVI

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1720807034
  2. 1720807039
  3. 1720807033
  4. 1720807036
  5. 1720807032
  6. 1720807037
  7. 1720807039
  8. 1720807041
  9. 1720807042
  10. 1720807043
  11. 1720807045
  12. 1720807047
  13. 1720807047
  14. 1720807049
  15. 1720807050
  16. 1720807051
  17. 1720807053
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, PROMASTER CITY ST, REAR CAMERA ,DIVIDER, SHELVES, LADDER RACKS

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2013 Ford Escape CERTIFIED, 4WD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Ford Escape CERTIFIED, 4WD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH 168,000 KM $6,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer CERTIFIED, 7 SEATER, LEATHER, NAVI, REAR CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Explorer CERTIFIED, 7 SEATER, LEATHER, NAVI, REAR CAMERA 198,000 KM $13,485 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH 153,000 KM $7,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,485

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2016 RAM ProMaster City