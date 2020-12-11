2016 Subaru Forester...

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features AWD Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE SMART KEY Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Rear Airbag Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.