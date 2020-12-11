Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

86,956 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

XT Limited Navi/Htd Leather/Pano Sunroof/Camera

2016 Subaru Forester

XT Limited Navi/Htd Leather/Pano Sunroof/Camera

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,956KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6328854
  Stock #: 6105
  VIN: JF2SJHDC3GH421297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6105
  • Mileage 86,956 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU  Limited Model, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Trunk, Hatch,, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth,  Heated Leather Seats, Subaru, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more One Owner Direct from Subaru Canada *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as @5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2014 2017 2015 2018 Outback Subaru Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda CX-5 . Test drive rewards are only applicable upon vehicle pick up.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
