Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY.

2016 Subaru Legacy

118,237 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited Package EYESITE|NAVIGATION|MOONROOF

2016 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited Package EYESITE|NAVIGATION|MOONROOF

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

118,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3BNFN68G3055069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4032
  • Mileage 118,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

2016 Subaru Legacy