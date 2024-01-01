Menu
With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY.

2016 Subaru WRX

113,493 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX

Sport Package MOONROOF|ALLOYS|REAR CAM

2016 Subaru WRX

Sport Package MOONROOF|ALLOYS|REAR CAM

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1G63G8821050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

2016 Subaru WRX