2016 Tesla Model S

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
#pluginwithpeel *LUDICROUS MODE**NO ACCIDENTS* Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on Premium Black Leather with Dark Suede Alcantara Headliner, Carbon Fiber Decor Accents and Leather/Carbon Wrapped Floor Console. This performance luxury electric all wheel drive vehicle comes elegantly equipped including the all new even faster LUDICROUS PLUS MODE and: TECHNOLOGY AUTOPILOT PACKAGE: - Forward-looking camera - Long range ultrasonic radar - 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view - Earliest warning system of any car - Senses hard and soft objects (such as animals etc) - Autosteer (lane keep with centering) - TACC: (traffic aware cruise control) - Automatic Braking (emergency collision avoidance) - Automatic Land Change (w/signal movement) - Automatic Headlights (smart on/off hi/lo) - Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking) capable - SUMMON (driverless remote control via Tesla App) - Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic (Including: ''I'm Feeling Lucky'' and ''I'm Feeling Hungry'') - 17-inch capacitive touchscreen LUDICROUS PERFORMANCE MODE: - 20% Faster than INSANE Mode - Hypercar performance (quicker than Bugatti Veyron) - $27,000 CAD option (per Tesla) PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE: - Premium Performance Black Leather seating with lumbar and memory - Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin - Alcantara Headliner and Black Dashboard trim - Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option - GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors - High Definition backup camera - Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights - Ambient LED interior lighting - Sub-zero weather features SMART AIR SUSPENSION: - Customizable Height Settings - GPS based memory for high obstacles - Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE: - 5 Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Wiper blade defrosters - Washer nozzle heaters - Remote pre-heating of vehicle ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY IMMERSIVE SOUND PACKAGE: - 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer - Dolby Surround Sound - Sirius XM Radio - Bluetooth Audio Streaming - TuneIn Radio - HD Radio - Live Internet Streaming - Spotify Streaming Service OTHER OPTIONS: - LUDICROUS PLUS Performance Mode - Battery Pre-Heating - Digital All Wheel Drive - Dual Ultra High Performance ZEV Motors - Carbon Fiber Interior Trim - Carbon Fiber Rear Wing - Tesla Performance Red Brake Calipers - Heated Seats (all 5) - Power Rear Liftgate - Heated Steering Wheel - Preconditioning Function - 21-inch Sonic Carbon Twin Turbine Wheels ($7800 per Tesla site) - All Glass Panoramic Sunroof - Tesla 40 AMP Charging Unit with Adapters - CERAMIC Premium Window Tint Treatment - World-wide Control, Convenience Monitoring Via the Tesla APP - Enroute Supercharging Battery Conditioning - DOG Mode (leave your dog in your Tesla safely) - JOE Mode (Softens all sounds and lighting for little-ones on board) - CAMP Mode (Maintains airflow, temperature, interior lighting, play music, and power devices) - Gaming Suite ''Toy Box'' including ''Chess'' and ''Backgammon'' - Highest Safety Rating EVER! With the included Smart Suspension Package this Model S utilizes artificial intelligence to remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system Acceleration: sub 2.5 seconds. SAVE $350-$450 per month in fuel costs! For the average Canadian who drives 24,000 to 30,000 kms/year. This takes into consideration the cost to charge at home off peak. PLUS, NEVER deal with an oil change, tune up, or engine light again! Electric cars have 10 times less moving parts and cost 80-95% less to maintain than a comparable gas or diesel car. ENJOY TESLA MOBILE SERVICE: up to 80% of all repairs and maintenance can now be completed in your driveway or parking lot at work! Imagine sipping coffee in your pajamas at home watching your car get serviced in your own driveway! Single charge range: 437km aprox. (Range varies based on driving style) Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes. Check out the PlugShare App for thousands of convenient charging locations across North America in addition to Tesla's ever expanding Supercharger Network! Enjoy Green Plate Privileges including solo HOV Lane travel. Join the Plug-In Movement! Enjoy incredible fuel savings, virtually eliminate service costs, VIP Parking/Travel, Free Charging, all with mindfulness to the environment. Vehicle is Available for Immediate Delivery. Schedule a viewing at our VIP Indoor EV Showroom. WARRANTY DETAILS 8 year / Unlimited KM Battery and Motor warranty valid till 2024. Extended Warranty Options Available. WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT! WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Tesla, Inc. is the sole provider of ''Supercharging'' and ''Connectivity'' and reserves the right to adjust the programs.
