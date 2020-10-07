2016 Tesla Model X

+ taxes & licensing
#pluginwithpeel *NO ACCIDENTS* Finished in Deep Blue Multi-Coat on Premium White Leather with Dark Suede Alcantara Headliner, with Carbon Fiber Decor Accents and Console. Many argue THIS is the most desirable color combination Model X. This high performance long range luxury electric vehicle comes elegantly equipped including: 6 SEAT INTERIOR: - Power Center Row ''Helicopter Style'' Captains Chairs - 3rd Row 50/50 Split Folding 2 person bench - Full Power Control via Touchscreen or seats - $8,500 Value Option (per Tesla) PREMIUM UPGRADE PACKAGE: - Bioweapon Defense Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system - Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate - Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory - Easy step in full height access to 2nd and 3rd-row seating with easy access feature - Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option - GPS-enabled HomeLink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors - Centre Console with iPhone / android quick dock - Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights - Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility - Ambient LED interior lighting AUTOPILOT PACKAGE: - Front facing camera and rear camera - 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view - Full self parking (both parallel and 90 degree) - SUMMON (self parking remote via Tesla App) - Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic (Including: ''I'm Feeling Lucky'' and ''I'm Feeling Hungry'') ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE: - 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer - Dolby Surround Sound - Sirius XM Radio - Bluetooth Audio Streaming - TuneIn Radio Streaming Service - Spotify Streaming Service - HD Radio - Live Internet Streaming SMART AIR SUSPENSION: - Customizable Height Settings - GPS Location based memory for high obstacles - Low mode for optimal aerodynamics at speed OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE: - 90kWh Battery Pack (Long Range) - Deep Blue Premium Paint - 22-inch Onyx Black Turbine Tesla Wheels - Panoramic Vista Windshield (largest ever) - Carbon Fiber Decor Trim - Silver Tesla Performance Brakes - Automated Falcon Doors - Rear Spoiler - CERAMIC Window Tint Treatment - World's largest panoramic windshield - One-touch ''Close All'' control for simultaneous closure of all doors and tailgate - World-wide Control, Convenience Monitoring Via the Tesla APP - Enroute Supercharging Battery Conditioning - DOG Mode (leave your dog in your Tesla Safely) - JOE Mode (Softens all sounds and lighting for little-ones on board) - CAMP Mode (Maintains airflow, temperature, interior lighting, play music, and power devices) - Gaming Suite ''Toy Box'' including ''Chess'' and ''Backgammon'' - Highest Safety Rated SUV EVER! With the included Smart Suspension Package this Model S utilizes artificial intelligence to remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system Acceleration: sub 2.6 seconds. ENJOY TESLA MOBILE SERVICE: up to 80% of all repairs and maintenance can now be completed in your driveway or parking lot at work! Imagine sipping coffee in your pajamas at home watching your car get serviced in your own driveway! Single charge range: 414km approx (subject to driving conditions). Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes. SAVE $400-$500 per month in fuel costs! For the average Canadian who drives 24,000 to 30,000 kms/year. This takes into consideration the cost to charge at home off peak. PLUS, NEVER deal with an oil change, tune up, or engine light again! Electric vehicles have 10 times less moving parts and cost 80-95% less to maintain than a comparable gas or diesel vehicle. ENJOY TESLA MOBILE SERVICE: up to 80% of all repairs and maintenance can now be completed in your driveway or parking lot at work! Imagine sipping coffee in your pajamas at home watching your car get serviced in your own driveway! Enjoy Green Plate Privileges including solo HOV Lane travel. Join the Plug-In Movement! Enjoy incredible fuel savings, virtually eliminate service costs, VIP Parking/Travel, Free Charging, all with mindfulness to the environment. Vehicle is Available for Immediate Delivery. Schedule a viewing at our VIP EV Indoor Showroom. WARRANTY DETAILS Balance of 8 year / Unlimited KM Battery and Motor warranty valid till 2024. Extended Warranty Options Available. WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT! WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Tesla, Inc. is the sole provider of ''Supercharging'' ''Connectivity'' and reserves the right to adjust the program.
