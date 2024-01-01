$15,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry
XLE
2016 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16TC32
- Mileage 182,321 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Toyota Camry XLE - Your Ultimate Driving Experience Awaits!
Offered by: MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
Are you ready to elevate your driving experience? Look no further than this stunning 2016 Toyota Camry XLE, now available at Mississauga Auto Group!
Features:
- Year: 2016
- Model: Toyota Camry XLE
- Mileage: 182,000 KMS
- Engine: 2.5L 4-cylinder
- Transmission: Automatic
- Exterior Color: Classic GREY Metallic
- Interior: Luxurious Leather Seats
- Fuel Economy: Excellent efficiency for city and highway driving
Top Highlights:
- Comfort: Heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Technology: 7-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system
- Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features including a rearview camera, blind-spot monitor, and Toyota’s Star Safety System
- Convenience: Keyless entry and ignition, ample trunk space, and a spacious cabin for ultimate comfort
Why Buy From MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP?
- Trusted Dealer: Known for our excellent customer service and transparent transactions
- Certified Quality: Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and certified by our experienced technicians
- Financing Options: We offer flexible financing options to suit your budget
- After-Sales Support: Dedicated after-sales service to ensure your vehicle remains in top condition
Price: $15,950 + TAX
CERTIFICATION FEE $699
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2016 Toyota Camry XLE. Visit us today at Mississauga Auto Group or call us at (905)8081198 to schedule a test drive.
Location: Mississauga Auto Group 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DR. Mississauga, ON
Drive away in the luxury and reliability of a Toyota Camry XLE today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group
Email Mississauga Auto Group
Mississauga Auto Group
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198