For Sale: 2016 Toyota Camry XLE - Your Ultimate Driving Experience Awaits!

Offered by: MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP

Are you ready to elevate your driving experience? Look no further than this stunning 2016 Toyota Camry XLE, now available at Mississauga Auto Group!

Features:

Year: 2016
Model: Toyota Camry XLE
Mileage: 182,000 KMS
Engine: 2.5L 4-cylinder
Transmission: Automatic
Exterior Color: Classic GREY Metallic
Interior: Luxurious Leather Seats
Fuel Economy: Excellent efficiency for city and highway driving

Top Highlights:

Comfort: Heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and power-adjustable driver's seat
Technology: 7-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system
Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features including a rearview camera, blind-spot monitor, and Toyota's Star Safety System
Convenience: Keyless entry and ignition, ample trunk space, and a spacious cabin for ultimate comfort

Why Buy From MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP?

Trusted Dealer: Known for our excellent customer service and transparent transactions
Certified Quality: Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and certified by our experienced technicians
Financing Options: We offer flexible financing options to suit your budget
After-Sales Support: Dedicated after-sales service to ensure your vehicle remains in top condition

Price: $15,950 + TAX

CERTIFICATION FEE $699

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2016 Toyota Camry XLE. Visit us today at Mississauga Auto Group or call us at (905)8081198 to schedule a test drive.

Location: Mississauga Auto Group 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DR. Mississauga, ON

Drive away in the luxury and reliability of a Toyota Camry XLE today!

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 4T1BF1FK7GU542832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16TC32
  • Mileage 182,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

