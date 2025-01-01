$13,950+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,207 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Toyota Corolla LE – Only 165,000 KM – $13,950 + Tax & Licensing
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan at a great price? Check out this 2016 Toyota Corolla LE with only 165,000 kilometers!
✅ Price: $13,950 + tax & licensing
✅ Warranty Available 1, 2, 3 and 4 Year Packages
✅ Financing Options Available – Good credit, bad credit, no credit – we can help!
Key Features:
1.8L 4-cylinder engine – excellent on gas
Automatic transmission
Bluetooth connectivity
Backup camera
Heated seats
Power windows & locks
Air conditioning & cruise control
Clean interior & well maintained
This Corolla LE is known for its dependability, low maintenance costs, and smooth driving experience. Whether you’re a student, commuter, or first-time buyer, this is the perfect car for you!
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
