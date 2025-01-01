Menu
<p data-start=72 data-end=154><strong data-start=72 data-end=154>For Sale: 2016 Toyota Corolla LE – Only 165,000 KM – $13,950 + Tax & Licensing</strong></p><p data-start=156 data-end=298>Looking for a <strong data-start=170 data-end=204>reliable, fuel-efficient sedan</strong> at a great price? Check out this <strong data-start=238 data-end=264>2016 Toyota Corolla LE</strong> with only <strong data-start=275 data-end=297>165,000 kilometers</strong>!</p><p data-start=300 data-end=453>✅ <strong data-start=302 data-end=311>Price</strong>: $13,950 + tax & licensing<br data-start=338 data-end=341 />✅ <strong data-start=343 data-end=365>Warranty Available 1, 2, 3 and 4 Year Packages </strong><br data-start=365 data-end=368 />✅ <strong data-start=370 data-end=401>Financing Options Available</strong> – Good credit, bad credit, no credit – we can help!</p><p data-start=455 data-end=472><strong data-start=455 data-end=472>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=473 data-end=706><li data-start=473 data-end=518><p data-start=475 data-end=518>1.8L 4-cylinder engine – excellent on gas</p></li><li data-start=519 data-end=545><p data-start=521 data-end=545>Automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=546 data-end=572><p data-start=548 data-end=572>Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li data-start=573 data-end=590><p data-start=575 data-end=590>Backup camera</p></li><li data-start=591 data-end=607><p data-start=593 data-end=607>Heated seats</p></li><li data-start=608 data-end=633><p data-start=610 data-end=633>Power windows & locks</p></li><li data-start=634 data-end=671><p data-start=636 data-end=671>Air conditioning & cruise control</p></li><li data-start=672 data-end=706><p data-start=674 data-end=706>Clean interior & well maintained</p></li></ul><p data-start=708 data-end=911>This <strong data-start=713 data-end=727>Corolla LE</strong> is known for its <strong data-start=745 data-end=785>dependability, low maintenance costs</strong>, and <strong data-start=791 data-end=820>smooth driving experience</strong>. Whether you’re a student, commuter, or first-time buyer, this is the perfect car for you!</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=492 data-end=672><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>📞</span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;> </span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1086 data-end=1114>Call Now: (905) 808-1198</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1083 data-end=1253>📍 <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1120 data-end=1195>Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1195 data-end=1198 />🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1255 data-end=1408><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1255 data-end=1341>🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1341 data-end=1344 /><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1344 data-end=1408>Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</em></p>

2016 Toyota Corolla

165,207 KM

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

CE

12868856

2016 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,207KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE1GC692142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,207 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2016 Toyota Corolla LE – Only 165,000 KM – $13,950 + Tax & Licensing

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan at a great price? Check out this 2016 Toyota Corolla LE with only 165,000 kilometers!

✅ Price: $13,950 + tax & licensing
✅ Warranty Available 1, 2, 3 and 4 Year Packages 
✅ Financing Options Available – Good credit, bad credit, no credit – we can help!

Key Features:

  • 1.8L 4-cylinder engine – excellent on gas

  • Automatic transmission

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Backup camera

  • Heated seats

  • Power windows & locks

  • Air conditioning & cruise control

  • Clean interior & well maintained

This Corolla LE is known for its dependability, low maintenance costs, and smooth driving experience. Whether you’re a student, commuter, or first-time buyer, this is the perfect car for you!

📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198

📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available

🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2016 Toyota Corolla