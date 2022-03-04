$17,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE Camera/Heated Seats/Bluetooth
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
- VIN: 2T1BURHEXGC643282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6520
- Mileage 78,312 KM
Vehicle Description
*(905)290-1319* LE Automatic, Keyless Entry, Air-conditioning,
Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Power Locks, Windows, Backup Camera, Keyless
Entry and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available
OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving
the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments
for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months
are OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2019 2018 2017 Corolla
Hatch Chevrolet Optra Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic
Nissan Sentra Altima Accord Camry model see our website. Price plus
applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale
price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
