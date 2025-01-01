Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=97 data-end=247>🚗 <strong data-start=100 data-end=176>FOR SALE: 2016 Toyota Highlander LE AWD – V6 | Certified | Clean Carfax!</strong> 🚗<br data-start=179 data-end=182 />💰 <strong data-start=185 data-end=201>Only $24,950 + Tax / Licensing</strong> | 📉 <strong data-start=207 data-end=227>Only 138,045 KMs</strong> – Incredible Value!</p><hr data-start=249 data-end=252 /><p data-start=254 data-end=511>✅ <strong data-start=256 data-end=281>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Ready for All Seasons<br data-start=305 data-end=308 />✅ <strong data-start=310 data-end=343>Powerful & Reliable V6 Engine</strong><br data-start=343 data-end=346 />✅ <strong data-start=348 data-end=364>Clean Carfax</strong> – No Accidents!<br data-start=380 data-end=383 />✅ <strong data-start=385 data-end=408>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> – Drive Away with Confidence<br data-start=437 data-end=440 />✅ <strong data-start=442 data-end=476>Warranty & Financing Available</strong> – We Work With All Credit Types!</p><p data-start=513 data-end=651>💎 <strong data-start=516 data-end=550>Great Condition – Inside & Out</strong><br data-start=550 data-end=553 />🧼 Professionally Detailed | Mechanically Inspected<br data-start=604 data-end=607 />📄 Certification Included – No Extra Fees!</p><hr data-start=653 data-end=656 /><p data-start=658 data-end=804>📞 <strong data-start=661 data-end=689>Call Now: (905) 808-1198</strong><br data-start=689 data-end=692 />📍 <strong data-start=695 data-end=708>Visit Us:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1<br data-start=770 data-end=773 />🏢 <strong data-start=776 data-end=802>MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</strong></p><p data-start=806 data-end=865>🕘 <strong data-start=809 data-end=865>Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</strong></p><p data-start=867 data-end=1069>🔥 <strong data-start=870 data-end=950>Don’t Miss This Deal – Book Your Test Drive Today at Mississauga Auto Group!</strong> 🔥<br data-start=953 data-end=956 /><strong data-start=956 data-end=1022>Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</strong><br data-start=1022 data-end=1025 /><strong data-start=1025 data-end=1069>Great Car. Great Price. Great Condition.</strong></p>

2016 Toyota Highlander

138,045 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr LE

Watch This Vehicle
12955649

2016 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr LE

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1757532778
  2. 1757532778
  3. 1757532778
  4. 1757532779
  5. 1757532778
  6. 1757532778
  7. 1757532778
  8. 1757532778
  9. 1757532778
  10. 1757532778
  11. 1757532778
  12. 1757532778
  13. 1757532778
  14. 1757532778
  15. 1757532778
  16. 1757532778
  17. 1757532778
  18. 1757532778
  19. 1757532778
  20. 1757532779
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,045KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBKRFH4GS332664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 138,045 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 FOR SALE: 2016 Toyota Highlander LE AWD – V6 | Certified | Clean Carfax! 🚗
💰 Only $24,950 + Tax / Licensing | 📉 Only 138,045 KMs – Incredible Value!

✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Ready for All Seasons
✅ Powerful & Reliable V6 Engine
✅ Clean Carfax – No Accidents!
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Drive Away with Confidence
✅ Warranty & Financing Available – We Work With All Credit Types!

💎 Great Condition – Inside & Out
🧼 Professionally Detailed | Mechanically Inspected
📄 Certification Included – No Extra Fees!

📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🏢 MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP

🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available

🔥 Don’t Miss This Deal – Book Your Test Drive Today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Great Car. Great Price. Great Condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 162,986 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn 160,875 KM $7,550 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Compass North Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Jeep Compass North Edition 57,081 KM $8,950 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2016 Toyota Highlander