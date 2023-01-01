Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

102,381 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
XLE BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

102,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9735289
  • Stock #: APR111129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the ultimate blend of power, agility, and style in the 2016 Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD a drive that takes you places!



Finished in a Grey Metallic exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, auto wipers, power driver seat with power lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls, power liftgate, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2016 Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

