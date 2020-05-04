Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 MAN TRD SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 MAN TRD SPORT

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 4957911
  2. 4957911
  3. 4957911
Contact Seller

$34,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,805KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4957911
  • Stock #: 200724A
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN1GX018521
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OPEN 24 HOURS 7 DAYS A WEEK ONLINE SHOPPING. NOW OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP, HOME DELIVERY, TOUCHLESS EXPERIENCE! *NO ACCIDENTS* Fully Certified. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 166,285 KM
$28,730 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee F...
 93,151 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 151,503 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Send A Message