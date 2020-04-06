Menu
2016 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN AUTO

2016 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN AUTO

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

866-948-6965

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,767KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4834554
  Stock #: 20350
  VIN: 3MYDLBYV6GY129785
White
Sedan
Automatic
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Toyota Yaris! This compact vehicle proves that good things do come in small packages! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: front bucket seats, telescoping steering wheel, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

