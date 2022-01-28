$11,888+ tax & licensing
905-290-1319
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Prl White Comfortline Navigation/Sunroof/Leather/Alloys
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
- Listing ID: 8244894
- Stock #: 6448
- VIN: 3VWC17AU6GM502541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,513 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfortline Convenience Pkg. Automatic, Pearl White . Heated Leather Seats, Navigation Capable, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth with Bluetooth Audio, Alloys, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power Lock Power Windows
Start,
Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth with Bluetooth
Audio, Alloys, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power Lock Power
Windows, Extended Warranty Available. *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down
financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech
Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of
quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer
with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our
vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period,
terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for
12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable
gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised
pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package
which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components),
exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior
hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal
treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30
days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your
vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO
CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS
NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED
AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2014 2018 2015 2017 VW GOLF Jetta Wagon Passat VW Atlas Honda CR-V CRV Toyota Rav4 Nissan
Rogue Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf Mazda CX-5. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
