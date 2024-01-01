2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710604563140_5821047759740228 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>No Forcefully Products sold.</strong><br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>All Payments are subjected to credit approval.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><br></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.8<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710180153280_13729694328472686 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><br></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>** Professionally Detailed .</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><em style=box-sizing: border-box;> We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!</em></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>  </strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Dont dream it. Drive it..</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>905-956-7800                                    </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>705-252-2886</strong></p>

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

179,626 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

  1. 11080811
  2. 11080811
  3. 11080811
  4. 11080811
  5. 11080811
  6. 11080811
  7. 11080811
  8. 11080811
  9. 11080811
  10. 11080811
  11. 11080811
  12. 11080811
  13. 11080811
  14. 11080811
  15. 11080811
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
179,626KM
Used
VIN 3VWL07AJ0GM387599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,626 KM

Vehicle Description

.

FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

No Forcefully Products sold.

All Payments are subjected to credit approval.

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)


Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.8 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.


At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.


OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.


** Professionally Detailed .

 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

  

Dont dream it. Drive it..


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.

2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   

Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      

905-956-7800                                    

705-252-2886

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.50 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 1.8 TSI

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2012 Honda Civic Sdn 4DR AUTO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Honda Civic Sdn 4DR AUTO 199,791 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto 179,626 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 160,626 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

Call Dealer

647-717-XXXX

(click to show)

647-717-0068

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta