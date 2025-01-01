$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.8T Sport
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,207 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Volkswagen Jetta TSI | Automatic | 165,207 km | $11,900 | Extended Warranty & Financing Available
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan at an affordable price? Check out this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta TSI Automatic – available now for just $11,900!
🔹 Key Details:
Year/Make/Model: 2016 Volkswagen Jetta TSI
Transmission: Automatic
Mileage: 165,207 km
Color: White exterior / Black interior
Engine: Turbocharged TSI – smooth, responsive, and eco-friendly
Fuel Economy: Excellent gas mileage – save more at the pump
Insurance: Very affordable – great for students, first-time buyers, or commuters
💼 Why Buy This Jetta?
Eco-friendly gas engine = lower emissions + great fuel savings
Extended warranty available – drive with peace of mind
Easy financing options – all credit types welcome
Well-maintained and priced to sell
🚗 Whether you're looking for a dependable daily driver, a fuel-saving commuter car, or a stylish sedan, this Jetta delivers value, comfort, and performance.
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
