2016 Volkswagen Jetta TSI | Automatic | 165,207 km | $11,900 | Extended Warranty & Financing Available

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan at an affordable price? Check out this <strong data-start=448 data-end=487>2016 Volkswagen Jetta TSI Automatic</strong> – available now for just <strong data-start=513 data-end=524>$11,900</strong>!</p><p data-start=527 data-end=546>🔹 <strong data-start=530 data-end=545>Key Details</strong>:</p><ul data-start=547 data-end=931><li data-start=547 data-end=597><p data-start=549 data-end=597><strong data-start=549 data-end=568>Year/Make/Model</strong>: 2016 Volkswagen Jetta TSI</p></li><li data-start=598 data-end=629><p data-start=600 data-end=629><strong data-start=600 data-end=616>Transmission</strong>: Automatic</p></li><li data-start=630 data-end=657><p data-start=632 data-end=657><strong data-start=632 data-end=643>Mileage</strong>: 165,207 km</p></li><li data-start=658 data-end=704><p data-start=660 data-end=704><strong data-start=660 data-end=669>Color</strong>: White exterior / Black interior</p></li><li data-start=705 data-end=776><p data-start=707 data-end=776><strong data-start=707 data-end=717>Engine</strong>: Turbocharged TSI – smooth, responsive, and eco-friendly</p></li><li data-start=777 data-end=844><p data-start=779 data-end=844><strong data-start=779 data-end=795>Fuel Economy</strong>: Excellent gas mileage – save more at the pump</p></li><li data-start=845 data-end=931><p data-start=847 data-end=931><strong data-start=847 data-end=860>Insurance</strong>: Very affordable – great for students, first-time buyers, or commuters</p></li></ul><p data-start=933 data-end=959>💼 <strong data-start=936 data-end=959>Why Buy This Jetta?</strong></p><ul data-start=960 data-end=1192><li data-start=960 data-end=1030><p data-start=962 data-end=1030><strong data-start=962 data-end=989>Eco-friendly gas engine</strong> = lower emissions + great fuel savings</p></li><li data-start=1031 data-end=1093><p data-start=1033 data-end=1093><strong data-start=1033 data-end=1064>Extended warranty available</strong> – drive with peace of mind</p></li><li data-start=1094 data-end=1151><p data-start=1096 data-end=1151><strong data-start=1096 data-end=1122>Easy financing options</strong> – all credit types welcome</p></li><li data-start=1152 data-end=1192><p data-start=1154 data-end=1192><strong data-start=1154 data-end=1173>Well-maintained</strong> and priced to sell</p></li></ul><p data-start=1194 data-end=1363>🚗 Whether youre looking for a <strong data-start=1226 data-end=1253>dependable daily driver</strong>, a <strong data-start=1257 data-end=1285>fuel-saving commuter car</strong>, or a <strong data-start=1292 data-end=1309>stylish sedan</strong>, this Jetta delivers value, comfort, and performance.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; 📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198

📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available 🔥 Don't miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥 Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.

165,207 KM

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 3VWD07AJ8GM398693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

