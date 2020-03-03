Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI

Location

Dixie Mitsubishi

5525 Ambler Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3Z1

1-866-718-2362

  1. 4801470
  2. 4801470
  3. 4801470
  4. 4801470
  5. 4801470
  6. 4801470
  7. 4801470
  8. 4801470
  9. 4801470
  10. 4801470
  11. 4801470
  12. 4801470
  13. 4801470
  14. 4801470
  15. 4801470
  16. 4801470
  17. 4801470
  18. 4801470
  19. 4801470
  20. 4801470
  21. 4801470
  22. 4801470
  23. 4801470
  24. 4801470
  25. 4801470
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,915KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4801470
  • Stock #: P1611
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ5GM348713
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

2016 Volkswagen Jetta 4D Sedan Titan Black Cloth. 1.4 TSI Recent Arrival! FWD 1.4L TSI Deep Black Pearl Metallic 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsAwards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car Reviews: * Owners typically report pleasing performance and fuel economy on most models, a refined and quiet powertrain, generous trunk space, and a comfortable and athletic driving feel. The xenon lighting system and Fender stereo are feature-content favourites. Notably, many owners say the Jetta’s perceivable feeling of solid quality helped make their purchase decision easy. Source: autoTRADER.ca*** Text 647-490-0669 For More Info *** We Offer top dollar for your trade(s), full service sales staff with over 50 vehicles in stock. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! Flexible financing options available. All Credit Situations welcome. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Dixie Mitsubishi, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Located in the 401 Dixie Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Hamilton, Etobicoke, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dixie Mitsubishi

2016 Mazda CX-3
 117,382 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi SQ5 QUATTRO
 89,950 KM
$47,593 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 37,695 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
Dixie Mitsubishi

Dixie Mitsubishi

5525 Ambler Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3Z1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-718-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-718-2362

Alternate Numbers
905-282-9998

Send A Message