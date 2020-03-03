5525 Ambler Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3Z1
1-866-718-2362
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 4D Sedan Titan Black Cloth. 1.4 TSI Recent Arrival! FWD 1.4L TSI Deep Black Pearl Metallic 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsAwards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car Reviews: * Owners typically report pleasing performance and fuel economy on most models, a refined and quiet powertrain, generous trunk space, and a comfortable and athletic driving feel. The xenon lighting system and Fender stereo are feature-content favourites. Notably, many owners say the Jetta’s perceivable feeling of solid quality helped make their purchase decision easy. Source: autoTRADER.ca*** Text 647-490-0669 For More Info *** We Offer top dollar for your trade(s), full service sales staff with over 50 vehicles in stock. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! Flexible financing options available. All Credit Situations welcome. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Dixie Mitsubishi, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Located in the 401 Dixie Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Hamilton, Etobicoke, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5525 Ambler Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3Z1