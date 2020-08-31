2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Driver Side Airbag

