2016 Volkswagen Jetta

151,529 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,529KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5951589
  • Stock #: 133
  • VIN: 3VWD67AJ1GM360026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,529 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA SEDAN,SUNROOF,4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Comfortline *Ltd Avail*

   AUTOMATIC , POWER OPTIONS

***** CARFAX PROVIDED******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

  GREY with BLACK interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

------------------------------------------------

VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 151529 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 8995  (CERTIFIED)*******

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2783 DERRY ROAD EAST ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

