Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Passat

SE |certified| COMFORTLINE| LEATHER| SUNROOF|REARVIEW | ALLOYS|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Passat

SE |certified| COMFORTLINE| LEATHER| SUNROOF|REARVIEW | ALLOYS|

Location

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

1-833-556-6700

  1. 4527501
  2. 4527501
  3. 4527501
  4. 4527501
  5. 4527501
  6. 4527501
  7. 4527501
  8. 4527501
  9. 4527501
  10. 4527501
  11. 4527501
  12. 4527501
  13. 4527501
  14. 4527501
  15. 4527501
  16. 4527501
  17. 4527501
  18. 4527501
  19. 4527501
  20. 4527501
  21. 4527501
  22. 4527501
  23. 4527501
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,257KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4527501
  • Stock #: M7880121
  • VIN: 1VWBS7A30GC004253
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FINANCE AT EASY BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS @ 5.9% O.A.C,$0 DOWN PMT UP TO 60 MONTHS. (OPEN LOAN) 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU! WE FINANCE! GOOD CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! APPLY ONLINE @ 

PEELCARSALES.COM! 


DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE!


OPEN SUNDAYS FROM 12 TO 5 PM!


Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60-month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If you qualify for 6 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan. Variable admin charges may apply.


STUDENT FINANCING AVAILABLE!


Peel Car Care Maintenance Protection Plan(PCMP)

Up to 2 years! 

Distance Of Up to 40000km!

Maintenance Intervals of 6months/8000km OR 5 Visits!

AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!



BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! MEMBER OF UCDA!


WE ARE FOUND AT:

2701 DERRY ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, ON, L4T1A2 (MAJOR INTERSECTION AIRPORT AND DERRY ROAD) 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Car Sales

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 53,737 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 73,779 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2010 Harley-Davidson...
 122,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-833-556-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-556-6700

Send A Message