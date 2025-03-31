$21,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Acura RDX
Elite Pkg Awd
2017 Acura RDX
Elite Pkg Awd
Location
Carworld Heaven
2255 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6
(647) 577-2960
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,900KM
VIN 5J8TB4H72HL806286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 122,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety & Certification Included!!! Along with all necessary mechanical work, has newer tires & brakes ($2,000 value), 2 stage paint correction($500 value), paint touch ups($150 value), Fresh Oil change(will be done as soon as sold) $100 value, Full clean up (Platinum detail Interior & Exterior $300 value)!!!
8 DAY (BEAT THE TARIFS SALE EVENT)!!!
(Monday March 24th-Monday March 31st 2025)
*SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE IS $21,888+HST & LICENSING
($1,000 Financing credit applied).
*CASH PRICE IS $22,888+HST & LICENSING
Just Arrived!!!
Clean CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!!
Mint condition/Drives like new!!!
This 2017 ACURA RDX ELITE PKG AWD (has a dependable 3.5L I-VTEC ENGINE/279hp/252LB-FT OF TORQUE/6 cyl engine powering this 6 SPEED Automatic transmission w/PADDLE SHIFTERS.
The 2017 ACURA RDX ELITE PKG AWD impresses with excellent fuel economy at 8.7 L/100 km highway a reality.
No haggling required! Here at Carworld Heaven, we pride ourselves on positioning our vehicles at one of, if not the most aggressive price points compared to similar vehicles on the market! This ensures that value is always accompanied by Carworld Heaven's first class service with every vehicle purchased!
You Can't Beat the Price with These Options:
ELITE PKG AWD
*Includes all weather/winter mats & trunk tray($500 value)!!!
Engine
3.5L I-VTEC ENGINE/279hp/252LB-FT OF TORQUE/6 cylinder engine.
6 SPEED Automatic transmission w/PADDLE SHIFTERS.
-Drive-by-Wire Throttle SystemTM
-Hill Start Assist
-AWD with Intelligent Control SystemTM Towing capacity: 680 kg (1500 lb.)
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
(Adds to the RDX)
8-inch LED backlit display
Acura Navigation System with Voice RecognitionTM,,
AcuraLinkTM,** connectivity system
ELS Studio 410-watt Premium Audio System with 10 speakers, hard disk drive (HDD) media storage and in-dash CD player
Siri Eyes Free compatibility,**
Blind Spot Information (BSI) system
GPS-linked, solar-sensing, dual-zone automatic climate control system Heated 2nd-row seats
Leather-trimmed seats
On-Demand Multi-Use DisplayTM
Power folding side mirrors
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Cross Traffic Monitor system
Bi-directional remote engine starter
E L I T E PA C K A G E
(Adds to Technology Package)
18" aluminum-alloy wheels with unique RDX Elite wheel design
Auto-dimming side mirrors
Fog lights
Front and rear parking sensors
Ventilated front seats
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
5-inch colour information display 12-volt power outlets (2)
Active Sound Control (ASC) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Ambient cabin lighting
Automatic day/night rearview mirror Automatic headlights
Colour TFT meter display
Compass
Courtesy lights
Drivers and front passengers seatback pockets Dual-zone automatic climate control system Foot-operated parking brake
Front beverage holders
HandsFreeLinkTM Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface,** with steering wheel-mounted controls
HomeLink remote system***
One-touch directional signals
Maintenance MinderTM system
Map lights
Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines
Power windows with drivers and front passengers auto-up/down, auto-reverse and key-off operation
Rear door pockets
Rear-seat heater ducts
Rear-seat vents
Remote fuel filler door release
Smart entry with pushbutton start
SMS text message function**
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls Tilt and telescopic steering column
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
SEATING & TRIM
Drivers seat with 8-way power adjustment including lumbar support and 2-position memory
8-way power adjustable front passengers seat Floor mats
Fold-down rear-seat centre armrest
Heated front seats
Leather-trimmed seats Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
EXTERIOR
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured heated folding power side mirrors with expanded view drivers mirror and integrated turn indicators
Body-coloured door handles Front and rear splash guards Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass Jewel EyeTM LED headlights
LED taillamps
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Power tailgate
Memory-linked side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature and visor Rear privacy glass
Tailgate spoiler
SAFETY
3-point seat belts with Automatic Tensioning System (front)
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist
Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure Childproof rear door locks
Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM (CMBS)
Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags (SRS)
Front side airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) in second row
Security system
Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with location and pressure indicators Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control
Drive Happy with CARWORLD HEAVEN
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** MANY EXTENDED WARRANTY & GAP INSURANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
*** 36 day warranty on safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on www.carworldheaven.com
Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to retail end users. -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CARWORLD HEAVEN representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Finance deals subject to lender fees & lien registration cost additionally from respective lender. Contact us for further details. Fuel will be available for an additional charge.
8 DAY (BEAT THE TARIFS SALE EVENT)!!!
(Monday March 24th-Monday March 31st 2025)
*SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE IS $21,888+HST & LICENSING
($1,000 Financing credit applied).
*CASH PRICE IS $22,888+HST & LICENSING
Just Arrived!!!
Clean CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!!
Mint condition/Drives like new!!!
This 2017 ACURA RDX ELITE PKG AWD (has a dependable 3.5L I-VTEC ENGINE/279hp/252LB-FT OF TORQUE/6 cyl engine powering this 6 SPEED Automatic transmission w/PADDLE SHIFTERS.
The 2017 ACURA RDX ELITE PKG AWD impresses with excellent fuel economy at 8.7 L/100 km highway a reality.
No haggling required! Here at Carworld Heaven, we pride ourselves on positioning our vehicles at one of, if not the most aggressive price points compared to similar vehicles on the market! This ensures that value is always accompanied by Carworld Heaven's first class service with every vehicle purchased!
You Can't Beat the Price with These Options:
ELITE PKG AWD
*Includes all weather/winter mats & trunk tray($500 value)!!!
Engine
3.5L I-VTEC ENGINE/279hp/252LB-FT OF TORQUE/6 cylinder engine.
6 SPEED Automatic transmission w/PADDLE SHIFTERS.
-Drive-by-Wire Throttle SystemTM
-Hill Start Assist
-AWD with Intelligent Control SystemTM Towing capacity: 680 kg (1500 lb.)
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
(Adds to the RDX)
8-inch LED backlit display
Acura Navigation System with Voice RecognitionTM,,
AcuraLinkTM,** connectivity system
ELS Studio 410-watt Premium Audio System with 10 speakers, hard disk drive (HDD) media storage and in-dash CD player
Siri Eyes Free compatibility,**
Blind Spot Information (BSI) system
GPS-linked, solar-sensing, dual-zone automatic climate control system Heated 2nd-row seats
Leather-trimmed seats
On-Demand Multi-Use DisplayTM
Power folding side mirrors
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Cross Traffic Monitor system
Bi-directional remote engine starter
E L I T E PA C K A G E
(Adds to Technology Package)
18" aluminum-alloy wheels with unique RDX Elite wheel design
Auto-dimming side mirrors
Fog lights
Front and rear parking sensors
Ventilated front seats
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
5-inch colour information display 12-volt power outlets (2)
Active Sound Control (ASC) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Ambient cabin lighting
Automatic day/night rearview mirror Automatic headlights
Colour TFT meter display
Compass
Courtesy lights
Drivers and front passengers seatback pockets Dual-zone automatic climate control system Foot-operated parking brake
Front beverage holders
HandsFreeLinkTM Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface,** with steering wheel-mounted controls
HomeLink remote system***
One-touch directional signals
Maintenance MinderTM system
Map lights
Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines
Power windows with drivers and front passengers auto-up/down, auto-reverse and key-off operation
Rear door pockets
Rear-seat heater ducts
Rear-seat vents
Remote fuel filler door release
Smart entry with pushbutton start
SMS text message function**
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls Tilt and telescopic steering column
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
SEATING & TRIM
Drivers seat with 8-way power adjustment including lumbar support and 2-position memory
8-way power adjustable front passengers seat Floor mats
Fold-down rear-seat centre armrest
Heated front seats
Leather-trimmed seats Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
EXTERIOR
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured heated folding power side mirrors with expanded view drivers mirror and integrated turn indicators
Body-coloured door handles Front and rear splash guards Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass Jewel EyeTM LED headlights
LED taillamps
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Power tailgate
Memory-linked side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature and visor Rear privacy glass
Tailgate spoiler
SAFETY
3-point seat belts with Automatic Tensioning System (front)
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist
Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure Childproof rear door locks
Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM (CMBS)
Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags (SRS)
Front side airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) in second row
Security system
Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with location and pressure indicators Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control
Drive Happy with CARWORLD HEAVEN
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** MANY EXTENDED WARRANTY & GAP INSURANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
*** 36 day warranty on safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on www.carworldheaven.com
Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to retail end users. -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CARWORLD HEAVEN representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Finance deals subject to lender fees & lien registration cost additionally from respective lender. Contact us for further details. Fuel will be available for an additional charge.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carworld Heaven
2017 Acura RDX Elite Pkg Awd 122,900 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
2025 Lexus ES 350 F Sport 2 12,500 KM $62,999 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX AWD 132,700 KM $19,698 + tax & lic
Email Carworld Heaven
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carworld Heaven
2255 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6
Call Dealer
(647) 577-XXXX(click to show)
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Carworld Heaven
(647) 577-2960
2017 Acura RDX