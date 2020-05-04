2017 Acura RDX

- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off
- DUAL AIRBAG
- SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Dual Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Keyless Entry
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Interior
- Memory Seats
- VENTILATED SEATS
- Power Adjustable Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Navigation System
- Electronic Compass
- Rear Air & Heat
- Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.