Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Acura RDX

elite pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

elite pkg

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

  1. 4949832
  2. 4949832
  3. 4949832
  4. 4949832
  5. 4949832
  6. 4949832
  7. 4949832
  8. 4949832
  9. 4949832
  10. 4949832
  11. 4949832
  12. 4949832
  13. 4949832
  14. 4949832
  15. 4949832
  16. 4949832
  17. 4949832
  18. 4949832
  19. 4949832
  20. 4949832
  21. 4949832
  22. 4949832
  23. 4949832
  24. 4949832
Contact Seller

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,136KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4949832
  • Stock #: UCP984
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Electronic Compass
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ready Honda

2016 Acura ILX Premi...
 66,419 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX Tech ...
 98,429 KM
$18,580 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX Premi...
 49,469 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

866-812-XXXX

(click to show)

866-812-5199

Send A Message