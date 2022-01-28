$27,890+ tax & licensing
$27,890
+ taxes & licensing
Airport KIA
905-677-5678
2017 Audi A3
2017 Audi A3
e-tron 1.4T Progressive
Location
Airport KIA
3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8
905-677-5678
$27,890
+ taxes & licensing
121,938KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8254249
- Stock #: 22177-1
- VIN: WAUUPBFF9HA095407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22177-1
- Mileage 121,938 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Airport KIA
3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8